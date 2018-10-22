Faces of Breast Cancer: finding strength in community

MANATEE COUNTY- “I’m the Face of Breast Cancer, My name is Danielle Florio, and I’m a cancer patient.”

Last year, Danielle missed her annual mammogram.

“I’m a big advocate of breast cancer,” Florio said. “But when it comes to myself, I put myself on the back burner, and did not get my mammo in this year.”

In January, an unrelated ER visit caught her breast cancer… and probably saved her life.

“I’m very lucky,” Florio said. “Very lucky it was caught, because it was big and fast growing.”

Now after putting herself on the back-burner, she had to rely on the family and friends around her.

“My brain just went and shut down a little bit,” Florio said. “But I have such a great family, I have three kids, my in-laws live here, my husband who’s amazing. I really couldn’t have made it through without them, they picked me up on many days I was feeling very down.”

And after working at Doctor’s Hospital for 15 years, Florio says the staff went into “Let’s get you better mode”

“I had phone calls,” Florio said. “I had letters every day, they sent little trinkets, they came and bought me food weekly, offered to come clean my home, anything I needed they were there for.”

And the communities she’s supported over the years, turned around to support her.. including the Braden River Football team.

“The first day I was diagnosed,” Florio said. “Braden River’s football coach had called me on the phone and said you’ve been here for this program for so many year’s anything we can do for you, let me know and we’ll do.”

As she finishes up her radiation treatment, she wants to take what she’s learned and support others.

“It’s ok to be down a lot,” Florio said. “And you will get through it, and your hair will grow back, and my eyelashes will come back, and reach out for help if you need it, because everyone needs it at this stage.”