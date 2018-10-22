Canceled film tax incentives have hurt Florida, Suncoast

TALLAHASSEE – The state of Florida has lost out on big films after tax incentives were taken away.

The Suncoast was involved many movies over the past few decades but when an allotment of $296 million in state tax incentives for the film industry were taken away by the legislature, projects fled for greener pastures. “Ballers” and “Bloodline” were the last two major projects to receive state funds.

The Herald Tribune reports the State of Florida has lost more than $1 billion over the past three years from major film and television projects that would’ve come here. One Florida lawmaker, Annette Taddeo, has already introduced legislation to create a new state film program.

The bill was co-sponsored by State Rep. Joe Gruters of Sarasota. Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum said in a statement that he supports the bill.