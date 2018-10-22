Canceled film tax incentives have hurt Florida, Suncoast

By
Don Brennan
-
0
33

TALLAHASSEE – The state of Florida has lost out on big films after tax incentives were taken away.

The Suncoast was involved many movies over the past few decades but when an allotment of $296 million in state tax incentives for the film industry were taken away by the legislature, projects fled for greener pastures. “Ballers” and “Bloodline” were the last two major projects to receive state funds.

The Herald Tribune reports the State of Florida has lost more than $1 billion over the past three years from major film and television projects that would’ve come here. One Florida lawmaker, Annette Taddeo,  has already introduced legislation to create a new state film program.
The bill was co-sponsored by State Rep. Joe Gruters of Sarasota. Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum said in a statement  that he supports the bill.

Don Brennan
Don Brennan
http://www.snntv.com/don-brennan/
Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

