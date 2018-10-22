Amendment 4: getting back the right to vote

SARASOTA- Getting back the right to vote. President of the Florida Rights Restoration Commission of Sarasota Demetrius Jifunza says it’s about more than restoring someone’s civil rights.

“For many it will allow them to have more of a self-confidence about themselves,” Jifunza said. “Knowing that they could go out and do things that they wanted to do, be an active citizen in the state.”

Amendment 4 would restore the voting rights for felons after they’ve served their sentence, parole, and probation as long as they weren’t convicted of murder or a sexual felony offense.

“Once a debt is paid,” Jifunza said. “It’s actually paid. That’s why we want to make this a moral issue, we want to emphasize the moral issue of this, and less of a political issue, because it’s affecting democrats and republicans alike.”

Florida is only one of 4 states that continues to restrict voting rights after a felony sentence is served.

“The other three states are Kentucky, Iowa, Virginia,” Alcock said. “The vast number of citizens that do not have the right to vote because of a felony conviction live in the state of Florida.”

“This law is an archaic law,” Jifunza said. “It’s an archaic law, it goes back 153 laws, today it’s affecting just about any and every one.”

Jifunza says more people leave prison then enter prison every year, and ask themselves a question as they enter the polls.

“What type of neighbor would you want living next to you,” Jifunza said. “Someone who knows they have a right and an obligated duty to not only get their rights back, but have an open door of many opportunities, or someone who feels like hey, I can’t do anything so why should I even try.”