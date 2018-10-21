Six shot in drive-by shooting investigation in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE – Authorities in Jacksonville say six people ranging in age from 20-to-70 have been shot and three of them are in critical condition.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon a half-mile away from TIAA Bank Field, which is where the Jacksonville Jaguars play.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, five of the victims are men and one is a woman

They were all transported to local hospitals.

Investigators say the suspects were in a grey sedan and the shooter took aim from the passenger’s side and the horrific event may be gang-related.