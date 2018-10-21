Possible extension on the Legacy Trail

SARASOTA COUNTY – The Legacy Trail in Sarasota County is a popular place for bikers, walkers and runners.

The Legacy Trail is a 11 -mile trail in Sarasota County stretching between Sarasota and Venice. Sarasota Magazine says more than 225,000 people used the trail last year.

Voters will be able to choose whether to extend the Legacy Trail in a bond referendum on this year’s ballot in Sarasota County. If approved, the trail would be extended; costing property owners 65 million dollars. According to The Friends of the Legacy Trail, property owners would be charged $8 more per year, per hundred thousand dollars in assessed value on their land.

But residents along the trail say its worth it.

This is more than a local attraction. This is an attraction for tourists and snowbirds alike. Its awesome I ride it every weekend. It’s one of the best parts about living in Sarasota, other than the beaches,” said Trish Sadd.

“I think it’s worth it. I see so many people on the trail. We want to be safe. Its certainly a safeguard for those of us who like to bike and walk,” said Sally Irwin.

The extension would add approximately nine miles to the existing trail, and enhance a connector to North Port, creating an 30-mile trail network.