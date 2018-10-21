Early voting begins Monday

Residents and campaigners are getting ready for early voting at the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Building.

Starting 8:30 AM Monday morning, early voting for the midterm elections beings. Early voting ends November 3rd.

Suncoast resident Shawn Pierson is well-prepared, he says early voting is not only a good idea, but also essential.

“ I think this is a really important election, we’ve got every twenty years, we have amendments to the constitution to consider and that’s what we’re looking at this time and people need to pay attention.”

Additional Locations available for early voting are Venice and North Port Supervisor of Elections, the Westfield Sarasota Square Mall, Fruitville Library and North Sarasota Library.