Local celebrities shine on the CANDance 2018 dance floor

SARASOTA- Sarasota stars danced the night away, all while raising money for those impacted by HIV. Local celebrities have been training for months preparing to perform at CANDance. Assistant State Attorney and CANDance Dance Champion, Monica Kelly, says this was a learning experience.

“It’s a good way to raise money but its also a good way to learn about the cause because I’ve learned about it and I’ve told everyone that’s coming why they should come, why they should support the cause,” said Monica Kelly. “So I think it’s been a really great experience.”

SNN’s own Hallie Peilet even laced up her dancing shoes.

“I’ve seen first-hand effect that HIV, Hepatitis C and other STD’s and addiction have on people her on the Suncoast,” said Peilet. “So if I could raise money just to offset that even just a little then it’s more than worth it to me.”

Richard Carlisle says this event even assists those who can’t afford transportation or medication.

“We provide temporary assistance so they can get through the hard times so they don’t have to choose between their medications and rent or power bill or something like that,” said Carlisle.

Along with financial assistance, CAN Dance raises awareness all throughout the Suncoast.

“We have such a rising population of patients with HIV and anything we can do to help educate and get treatment and diagnosis sooner is great,” said dance contestant Dr. Cathleen McCabe.

Cathleen McCabes son Quinn McCabe even offered some dancing tips

“You should always smile when your dancing, and not be so stiff and be more flowy,” said Quinn McCabe.

The night was full of stars showing off their best moves but more than that they raised money to fight the HIV epidemic right here on the Suncoast.