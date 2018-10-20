USF Manatee Hosts Candidate Forum

Sarasota- Selby Auditorium at USF – Sarasota Manatee was the site today for a House Candidate forum. Common topics discussed included their stances on education, jobs, Medicaid, gun control, and red tide. Although not opposing each other, Democratic candidate Tracy Prett and Republican candidate Ray Pilon were a couple of the faces people were able to hear speak.

With early voting beginning on Monday, both candidates were quick to share what their general agendas are:

“I am running on a platform that most of the people support. We want a strong environment, we want excellent public schools, we want a sustainable economy with renewable resources,” Tracy Pratt said.

“I love this community and I love this state and I think it makes both my experience not only in the political world but in the community world and life experience makes me much more qualified to take your vote to Tallahassee,” Ray Pilon said.

With the main election beginning on November 6th, the message rang true from both candidates.

“Get out and vote. Absolutely, get out and vote,” Tracy Pratt said.

“Get out and vote. We have a a chance right now for absentee and early voting starts Monday and all the way through Sunday before the main election,” Ray Pilon said.