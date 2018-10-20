Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk comes to Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA – “It makes me really proud to see that all the work we put in has come to fruition and to see all these people here just united in one cause, and it’s a pretty awesome feeling,” said American Cancer Society Community Development Manager Bethany Lynch.

Live local bands, food trucks, games and activities come together at Nathan Benderson Park for the second annual ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ walk.

“It’s just a wonderful cause and all the sponsors and the people that are here to support us, means everything,” said survivor Lisa Hughes.

Created by the American Cancer Society to raise funds for breast cancer research, Community Development Manager Bethany Lynch says this year is better than ever.

“We’ve changed some things around this year, and I think it really made an amazing party, celebration feel here, and I think we had probably somewhere between eight and ten thousand people here,” said Lynch.

Zeta Tau Alpha breast cancer education and awareness philanthropy provided catered meals.

“We’ll have about 500 hundred survivors with a free brunch. It’s just been an incredible experience, you get really close to these survivors, you see them year after year and you really see that the money we raise makes a difference,” said Zeta Tau Alpha’s Tamatha Jones.

Survivors say the walk brings them hope, creating a place to celebrate and bond.

“You know having the support for one, and just seeing all the people walking, I think it brings more awareness to everyone, that it’s a very huge problem, breast cancer,” said Hughes.

New and familiar faces, joining together to bring support.

“It’s encouraging to see all these people out here who have been there done that and are out there fighting for other people, and that’s what I hope to do again because I did it 20 years ago and I’m going to do it again now,” said survivor Irene Herman.