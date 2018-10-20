SOCOM Para-Commandos skydive for Florida International Air Show

By
Jennifer Kveglis
-
0
75

PUNTA GORDA- The Florida International Airshow took flight Friday, flying high through Sunday in Punta Gorda.

Instead of riding in a plane, Jennifer jumped out of one with the SOCOM Para-Commandos.

“It’s one of those experiences that doesn’t get old,” Jeffrey Duncan, U.S. Marine Master Sgt.

They’re a brotherhood; 30 members, who represent 70,000 Special Operations troops across more than 80 countries.

Stationed out of Macdill Airfoce Base in Tampa, the U.S. Special Operations Para-Commandos is the only mixed Military parachute team in the country.

“We have U.S. Army soldiers…we got Marine Corps Raiders, Marines. We’ve got Air Force Para–Rescue Command and special operations from the Air Force, as well as Navy, Seals, as well as other Special Operations within the Navy,” said Matt Parrish, U.S. SOCOM First Sergeant.

Parrish said,”We do different demonstrations all over the country. We actually did our first international show a couple of weeks ago in London, Canada. We do a lot of different airshows, sporting events, parades…”

And last weekend, the Florida International Airshow; riding in a C47, or “Placid Lassie”, used in World War II on D–day.

“It’s awesome to know that it’s still around, that they’ve restored it and that I have the opportunity to be sitting where several guys were able to jump out of the same aircraft….some made it, some didn’t,” said Duncan.

 

