29th annual Sarasota Pride Fest

SARASOTA – A Suncoast tradition rooted in acceptance.

Saturday afternoon marked the 29th annual Sarasota Pride Festival on Main street and Gulfstream Avenue at JD Hamel Park.

Pride Fest featured live music, drag entertainers, food trucks, Florida vendors, a tiki bar and even a Budweiser beer garden.

Sarasota Pride Festival says they strive to create a safe, family-friendly place, inclusive of everyone.

“I love it, and I love people being able to be who they are and not be judged. Making everybody come together is what the world needs and this just makes you feel so warm in your heart, and it’s just priceless, you can’t put a price on happiness,” said Suncoast resident Kayla Annsimms.

Festivities will last into the night with official Sarasota Pride after parties in the surrounding restaurants and bars.