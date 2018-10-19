Troopers extra vigilant tonight looking for drivers under the influence

SARASOTA – The Florida Highway Patrol will be checking for drunken drivers in Sarasota and Manatee counties tonight and tomorrow.

According to the FHP, troopers will be searching for drivers who are under the influence on the Suncoast from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday.

Florida law considers a driver to be impaired with a blood–alcohol level of 0.08 percent or higher.

Drivers under the age of 21 with a blood–alcohol level of 0.02 percent or higher are also considered impaired.

To report an impaired driver or request roadside assistance, call *FHP from any cellphone.