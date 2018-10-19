Suncoast donation drive for Hurricane victims

By
Don Brennan
-
0
44

SARASOTA – With so many suffering in the wake of Hurricane Michael, Suncoast citizens and businesses are chipping in.

You can do your part, because every little thing helps. Kathy, t,he owner of Designer Warehouse, will be collecting donations, money, clothing, and supplies at the Sam’s Club in Sarasota off of Fruitville Road. Kathy is loading a truck and driving it to the panhandle herself.

Look for the big white truck with Denise, Kathy Tom and friends outside. Hurricane Mike’s Saloon and Tap 72 have also put out collection buckets to send with Kathy.

