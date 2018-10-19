Sarasota County Schools active shooter training

SARASOTA – A step towards school safety through unity.

Sarasota County Schools inaugural group officer training featured more than 20 Sarasota County Schools Police Officers, three Sergeants and two Regional Response Teams all participating in shooter drills inside Gulf Gate Elementary.

“It’s kind of one of those things where if you don’t use it, you lose it, so it kind of refreshes some of those skills where you might not have the opportunity to do on a daily basis, so like clearing rooms, getting familiar with weapon retention, weapon training, was kind of something we got to establish,” said Sarasota County Schools Resource Officer Devin Epps.

Part of on-going coursework set by the SCSPD, Steve Kim Sarasota County Schools Sargent aims to keep curriculum current with best-in practices.

“We are focusing on single officer response because again right now the way our officers are deployed, generally speaking when an act of threat engages, it’s going to be one officer responding. So how to efficiently cover that, while maintaining your muzzle discipline and then understanding again the response requirements in the event you have to engage the threat,” said Kim.

Through their commitment to service, excellence and integrity, Mayra Oliva Sarasota County Schools Resource Officer says participating in programs like these are part of their responsibilities.

“It’s important because we rely on our training , and our training is what we fall back on in cases where we have emergencies and we have situations that we’re not expecting, so training is number one when it comes to police work, when it comes to the schools, and the safety of our kids,” said Oliva.

Ensuring the safety and security of students, Kim says forming long-lasting bonds with the school community is what makes it all worthwhile.

“Our big thing has been getting out to the kids. It’s getting out to the good kids, it’s getting out to the troubled kids, it’s getting out to all of the kids and getting to know them and developing relationships with them, developing that trust with them. It’s starting with the schools but again if they can reach out into the community, it’s going to be a big, great thing,” said Kim.