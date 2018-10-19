New Police force has first active shooter drill

SARASOTA – The new Police force for the Sarasota County School District will have its first active shooter drill today.

Schools are off for a teacher workday so no students, teachers or administrators will be part of the drill.

The new force has a total of at least 23 officers and the district plans to staff its elementary schools with internal police officers this year, while its middle and high schools are staffed by local law enforcement officers for one more year before the internal officers will take over next year.

The active–shooter drill is being held at Gulf Gate Elementary School between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.