Living Sea Wall creating home for sea life

Kathy Leon
SARASOTA – A Living seawall has been installed in Sarasota Bay.

The structure at Bayfront Park has been paid for with money from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement and is designed to help combat erosion and boost fish habitats.

The city installed the $200,000 living seawall in front of an existing seawall along the edge of Bayfront Park at O’Leary’s Tiki Bar & Grill, with the hope of creating a home for more sea life, regenerating seagrass and hopefully reducing wave action.

The living seawall will form a series of underwater structures that mimic coral reef which differs from a traditional flat concrete  seawall.

Locally–based Reef Innovations helped design and install the wall with the Reef Ball Foundation.

