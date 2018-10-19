Hot Lips headed to Sarasota

SARASOTA – Hot Lips is hot on the money trail.

Loretta Swit, star of ‘M*A*S*H,’ television series, will be signing books in Sarasota on Saturday in hopes of raising funds to place retired military service dogs with compatible families.

According to the Herald-Tribune her appearance is being coordinated with the Florida West Post 2 of the 29th Division Association, a rapidly vanishing group of veterans who participated in the 1944 D–Day invasion

Swit will autograph copies of her autobiography, “Switheart: The Watercolour Artistry & Animal Activism of Loretta Swit,” from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Red Lobster 6747 S. Tamiami Trail.