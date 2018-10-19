Faces of Breast Cancer: Having hope in despair

Nadine Young
SARASOTA –  As we continue our breast cancer series, a local psychologist weighs in on having hope in the midst of despair.

In the past Dr. Eddy Regnier says there were few treatments for breast cancer, creating a stigma surrounding the disease.

“People died in silence, they saw it as a shame and they hid their illnesses and they died quietly alone,” he explained.

But now,  a  breast cancer diagnosis doesn’t always equal a death sentence.

“Science has really created lots of hope for people. There are lots of good treatments a lot of scientific breakthroughs that’s making life for women with cancer more livable,” said Regnier.

He says it’s also , common for men to shy away from the topic.

“I mean who wants to know that their mother, wife or sister or girlfriend has cancer and we sort of buried our heads and were afraid of it,” said Regnier.

Dr. Regnier, says women come to his office after they get diagnosed with breast cancer.

“The first reaction is depression and that’s bad because if you’re depressed you become immobilized you don’t want to do something  and they need to act quickly ,” he explained. He says
mental health professionals can become facilitators and provide information to help during the treatment process.

“We can talk to their doctors, and help give them bad news much more kinder. We have to deal with life ending issues, what to do, how to talk to their kids about what’s happening,” he explained.

Nadine Young
Nadine Young is a multi-media journalist. She joined the SNN news team in March of 2017. Nadine is no stranger to Florida, although born in New York she attended high school and college here. Nadine graduated from the University of South Florida in December of 2017, with a degree in Mass Communications with a focus in Broadcast News and a minor in Psychology. During her time at USF, she interned at FOX 13 news and News Channel 8 in Tampa. Nadine is an avid basketball fan, loves finding new places to eat, and spending time with her family and friends. Nadine loves to meet new people and listen to their stories. If you have a story idea, or if you’d just like to say hello, you can contact Nadine via email at Nadine.Young@snntv.com.

