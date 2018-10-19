City Report: The Environment

You may recall the massive British Petroleum oil spill in April of 2010. The Deepwater Horizon incident polluted more than 68,000 square miles of the Gulf of Mexico, devastating the region’s economy and fisheries.

The City of Sarasota was a party to the subsequent BP litigation. We netted just over $ 2 million dollars in the 2015 settlement.

Reflecting the communities interest in preserving and protecting our natural environment the City Commission wisely made a policy decision to invest most of the BP settlement money into environmental initiatives.

Our newest environmental demonstration project was installed last week. It’s called a living seawall. As Sarasotan’s know, while traditional seawalls do protect shorelines, they also reflect wave action which can cause erosion in other areas.

Sea wall deflected waves scour the seabed, reduce sea grass growth and challenge wildlife habitat.

Now open to the public, our first living seawall is located on the waters edge next to the O’Leary’s Tiki Bar at Bayfront Park in downtown Sarasota.

The living seawall is designed to absorb waves rather than deflect them. This innovation helps to reduce sea bed scouring, which aids in the restoration of sea grasses.

Innovated by the local Reef Ball company, the living seawall was designed with nooks, crannies and pools enhancing wildlife activity, habitat and breeding areas. It’s really something to see and you can check it out for free.

Following this summers Red Tide experience the timing of the new living seawall arrives just in time. Check it out.