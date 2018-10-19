Amendment 3: Voter control of gambling

SARASOTA- Voters could change the way casino gambling expands with Amendment 3 on this year’s ballot.It’s titled “Voter Control of Gambling” but the wording in the amendment could be confusing. Voting Yes would bring extensive changes to casino gambling laws.

“Its title 3 gambling laws,” Professor Frank Alcock said. “They would require that a constitutional amendment be passed authorizing that, but that that constitutional amendment be put on the ballot through a citizen’s initiative process.”

Getting a citizen’s initiative on the ballot requires a petition and hundreds of thousands of signatures. The process could be time consuming and expensive.

“Right now what you can do or change already requires a constitutional amendment,” Alcock said. “But the legislature still has a lot to do with the process in terms of putting things on the ballot for citizens. This wouldn’t even allow them, they can’t have anything to do with gambling going forward with gambling laws, and casino gambling laws if this were to pass.”

$37 million dollars has been donated so far to pass this amendment, most coming from Disney and the Seminole tribe.

“What this would do again it would protect an existing monopoly the Seminole tribe has,” Alcock said. “It would make it extremely difficult to expand gambling and that’s what Disney wants.”

If it passes, it would take the legislature completely out of casino gambling changes.

“There’s a lot of reason not to like the legislature,” Alcock said. “But on something as complicated as this particular amendment, taking all the power away from them, even the power to put a package before the voters, they’re not allowed to do that.”

Ballot language for the amendment says impacts on state and local government revenues and costs cannot be determined.

If you want to take a look at your ballot you can get a sample ballot online:

Manatee County: https://www.votemanatee.com/Election-Information/Sample-Ballots

Sarasota County: https://www.sarasotavotes.com/precinctfinder.aspx

Charlotte County: https://www.charlottevotes.com/Portals/Charlotte/State%20Senate%20District%2026%20Sample%20Ballot.pdf