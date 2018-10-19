MANATEE COUNTY – Expect a whole new shopping experience at Bealls.

The clothing, accessories and home merchandise retailer, held a re-opening celebration Thursday morning for its flagship store at 6355 Manatee Ave. W.

The store makeover includes tile floors, updated fitting room areas, a new, more open store layout, and a decade-by-decade timeline of the company’s 103-year-old history behind the registers.

But most importantly you will be able to relax while you shop.

There are relaxation seats, charging stations, and vending machines.

At the celebration, the company also unveiled a new mantra — “Live life local.”