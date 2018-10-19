A whole new shopping experience at Bealls

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
240

MANATEE COUNTY – Expect a whole new shopping experience at Bealls.

The clothing, accessories and home merchandise retailer, held a re-opening celebration Thursday morning for its flagship store at 6355 Manatee Ave. W.

The store makeover includes tile floors, updated fitting room areas, a new, more open store layout, and a decade-by-decade timeline of the company’s 103-year-old history behind the registers.

But most importantly you will be able to relax while you shop.

There are relaxation seats, charging stations, and vending machines.

At the celebration, the company also unveiled a new mantra — “Live life local.”

Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

