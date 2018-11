VENICE – The Venice Indians took care of Lakewood Ranch in straight sets (25-14, 25-10, 25-5) capturing their 17th consecutive district title. The reigning State champions added scoring runs of 10-1, and 17-3, setting up a clean escape against a battle tested Mustangs team.

Venice head coach Brian Wheatley, registers his 23rd district championship, as his team welcomes either Riverdale or Gulf Coast next week in the regional round.