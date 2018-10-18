United Cajun Navy uses drones in Mexico Beach recovery

BAY COUNTY- Recovery after Hurricane Michael remains a heavy load for residents, but made lighter with help from the United Cajun Navy, and drones!

After Hurricane Michael swept through the Florida panhandle, it’s a battered down version of Sheffield Park in Lynn Haven. What used to be a playground, amphitheater, and place for the community to gather is now covered is fallen trees and debris, filled with the sound of sirens and chainsaws as the community pieces their lives back together.

Lynn Haven Police station is in ruins, City hall has fallen, but just a few feet away, a community is rising above.

A few blocks away, Todd Terrell, Founder of the United Cajun Navy awaited search and rescue crews to return.

“We’ve got 20 people on Mexico Beach right now, and they’ve been there the whole time, some of them are at their breaking point,” Terrell said.

Volunteer crews from the United Cajun Navy came straight from Hurricane Florence relief in Wilmington; Terrell said it hasn’t been easy.

“It’s bad, there’s no service down there, there’s no phone service, food and water is non–existent, you have to either air drop it in or be lucky enough to get it in in some kind of way,” he said.

Joel Ifill, Founder of CEO of Dash Systems volunteered his heavy-lift drone to the United Cajun Navy, dropping MREs to victims.

“We always volunteer our time and expertise to do air drops for those in need. It’s crazy to see from the air, you just see so much more, you fly over so much. See the destruction first–hand, it’s really sad, honestly,” Ifill said.

Aiding in Hurricane Florence and Maria relief, both Ifill and Terrell know what it’s like to be a victim.

“Personally my family is from Barbados, we’ve been through hurricanes before, so I feel like I’m helping my own community, even if I’m not from this area,” Ifill said.

The United Cajun Navy is seeking gasoline donations and volunteers.