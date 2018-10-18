Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Homeless Outreach Team is helping those in need.

SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is taking measures to diminish the homeless population by giving them options for a better life.

Sheriff Tom Knight spoke to members of the media Thursday to announce the launch of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Homeless Outreach Team.

The Sheriff’s Office will team up with the Sarasota County Commission, Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Salvation Army to make resources available to the homeless community.

A video presentation showcased the Homeless Outreach Team in action and the areas they target.

Homeless Outreach Team says they get referrals from law enforcement and social service agencies.

Their goal is to get these people into housing and get them stablelized.

Homeless Outreach Team case manager Nancy Williams says not all are receptable to help but pass the word along to others.

“It’s surprising to me how many homeless people will actually pass the card even if they’re not interested in services they’ll pass it on to their friend. I had a phone call from a guy the other day on the SCAT bus and said I am sitting next to a guy who gave me your card and I was wondering if you can help me.”

Homeless Outreach Program acknowledges homelessness will never go away and the goal is to medicate the social situations of these people.