Polio-like illness hits Florida

FLORIDA – A paralyzing polio–like illness is on the rise and Florida now has 1 suspected case. So far, 62 cases of Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) have been confirmed.

It’s a rare condition that affects a person’s nervous system, specifically the spinal cord, causing weakness in one or more limbs.

Doctors have unable to pin down any one thing linking all 62 cases, but parents are urged to seek medical care if their children experience sudden weakness in their arms or legs.

More than 90 percent of cases reported this year have been in children.