Panama City elderly man is optimistic after Hurricane Michael

BAY COUNTY- Bill Turner celebrates his 10-year anniversary living in his Panama City home this month (October).

But he never pictured a storm as strong as Michael would damage his home. Last week, he stayed put, while Hurricane Michael pummeled through the panhandle.

“Well, I didn’t know where to go. And I have two pussycats, sisters. From the same litter, and one outdoor pussycat that comes for food,” Turner said.

Turner watched chaos unfold from outside his window. His metal carport flew over his house, collapsing onto his front yard.

When he was asked if he was lucky to be alive, he said, “Oh! Also I’m a veteran. I was in the Korean conflict.”

With no friends or family nearby, without power and cell service, Turner turned to his neighbors.

“If there’s anything good here, is that I’m meeting people I should have met a long time ago,” he said ,”The floors were covered with debris and they insisted on cleaning my combined living room and dining room.”

Turner built relationships through unfortunate circumstances; he regrets not making sooner.

“In life, we sometimes get involved with nonsense and nothing and the time goes by and everything goes by and we lose out on the important things in life.” he said.