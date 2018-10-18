Paid parking back on the table in Sarasota

SARASOTA – The on–again, off–again idea of paid parking is back on. The Sarasota City Commission is once again considering installing paid parking meters.

Despite the opposition, especially by local merchants, parking officials claim the meters will help boost downtown business.

Commissioners will consider implementing paid parking meters along Main Street and South Palm Avenue before making a final determination on the controversial issue.

Those in favor claim paid parking helps with vehicle turnover near shops and encourages pedestrian foot traffic, which gets more people into businesses. Oh, by the way, the parking division is expected to have close to a $634,000 deficit this fiscal year.