Paid parking back on the table in Sarasota

By
Don Brennan
-
0
44

SARASOTA – The on–again, off–again idea of paid parking is back on. The Sarasota City Commission is once again considering installing paid parking meters.

Despite the opposition, especially by local merchants, parking officials claim the meters will help boost downtown business.

Commissioners will consider implementing paid parking meters along Main Street and South Palm Avenue before making a final determination on the controversial issue.

Those in favor claim  paid parking helps with vehicle turnover near shops and encourages pedestrian foot traffic, which gets more people into businesses. Oh, by the way, the parking division is expected to have close to a $634,000 deficit this fiscal year.

Previous articleCorporate SWAT Challenge raises money for SAL
Next articleCharlotte County Airshow begins Friday
Don Brennan
Don Brennan
http://www.snntv.com/don-brennan/
Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here