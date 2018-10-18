Minivan crashes head-on into SPD Cruiser

SARASOTA – Sarasota police officers are reminding drivers to watch out on the roads after two officers were hit head-on Friday.

Video captures the moment a mini-van goes to turn on Lockwood Ridge Road from Fruitville Road and hits the officers’ patrol car.

Investigators say the driver of the van told them the road was wet, and he lost control as he turned.

The driver was cited for unknowingly driving while his license was suspended, failure to use a designated lane, improper right turn and not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

Officers say nobody was hurt.