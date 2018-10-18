Herald Tribune up for awards

SARASOTA – The Sarasota Herald–Tribune had entries that were named finalists for Editor & Publisher’s 2018 EPPY Awards for the best digital– media websites.

The project “One War. Two Races” is a finalist in the Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature.

The paper’s “Rising Seas” entry is a finalist for Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Feature for publications.

There were more than 300 entries competing in 30 categories for the 23rd version of the EPPY Awards. Winners will be announced next Wednesday.