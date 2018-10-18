Harvest House new youth drop-in center opens in Sarasota

SARASOTA – A ribbon cutting to end youth homelessness. The newest edition of the Harvest House centers had it’s grand opening Thursday on Mango Avenue in North Sarasota.

On any given night in Sarasota county, hundreds of teens and young adults experience homelessness; facing hunger, violence and criminal exploitation. The Harvest House youth drop-in center hopes to change this.

Created by the non-profits Harvest House and Gulf Coast Community Foundation that aim to build a stronger community, fruition of the new center came through the support and donations from Suncoast residents.

Founders of the project say their focus on youth inspired the idea.

“Well we realized that we had something for children and families, a safety net there, we had a safety net for the program we developed, but we didn’t have any for this age group between 16 and 24,” said Gulf Coast Community Foundation President and CEO Mark Pritchett.

“We realized that drop-in centers really work for youth. You know, it’s very low barrier, they’re not scary looking, it’s pretty easy to walk into,” said Harvest House Executive Director Erin Minor.

And Harvest House Youth Action Board members say they’re glad they can now give back to fellow youth.

“It’s so important for young people to have a place to go after school, and sometimes it can be difficult when you have experiences especially in high school that are not good or if you don’t have a safe home life, and you don’t know where to go, now we have a physical location where they can,” said Harvest House Youth Action Board member Katherine Morgan-Powell.

“We helped plan the building we helped design it, we helped figure out what services we’re going to be doing, pretty much everything that went into it,” said Harvest House Youth Action Board member Jason Whittenburg.

The new youth drop-in center will offer teens and young adults a safe place to gather, receive support and even access to facilities like showers and computers.

“It’s an entry point to really assess what are their needs, what are their desires for their life, then connect them to services,” said Minor.

“You’re going to find a case worker that can help you, and connect you to maybe job situations, if you needed a job, schooling, anything, mental health counselling, we have all those services,” said Pritchett.

“I mean it’s a great thing, hopefully we can change a lot of lives,” said Whittenburg.