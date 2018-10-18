Friday Football Fever: Game of The Week Preview, Hardee, at Southeast

MANATEE – One of the best Class 5A teams in the state of Florida, travels 50 miles West this Friday to the house of the chop, Paul Maechtle Field at John Kiker Memorial Stadium.

“We are going to bring the boom to them. Show them how Southeast is rocking,” Senior Linebacker Cameron Rosario.

A district filled with steel curtain defenses at every turn, the Hardee Wildcats are the cream of the crop. Undefeated at seven and O, the Wildcats have allowed a mere 47 points all season, while posting four shutouts.

“I think it’s going to be a great defensive struggle between us and Hardee. They play defense very well, it’s just who doesn’t make the most turnovers and mistakes will win the game,” Head coach of Southeast, Brett Timmons.

Last year the two teams met with first place on the line and things got a little feisty.

“Undefeated verse undefeated, everybody wanted to be that number one,” Senior Defensive linemen Kam’ron Green.

While the weather changes… at least way up North. It’s crunch time for Coach Brett Timmons and the Seminoles

“You got to get it done in October, to be remembered in November so you can be remembered in December… We have to finish strong because we want to be in the playoffs in November, because that’s when they remember you.”

Will Hardee lock up the regular season district title? Or will the Seminoles stay unbeaten at home, and draw closer to a district title? Find out on Friday Football Fever