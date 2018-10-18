Faces of Breast Cancer: The caregivers fight

MANATEE COUNTY- “I am the face of breast cancer. My name is Bryan Veith, and I am a care-giver.”

When Brian Vieth’s wife, Julie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, he never imagined the countless doctor’s appointments, painful procedures and long days that lie ahead.

“She was sleeping 20 hours a day through chemo,” Vieth said. “She basically would get up to go to the bathroom and have a little bit to eat.”

The Vieths talked to doctors about CAT Scans, MRI’s, chemotherapy, and treatment options. Just two days after her diagnosis, they met with a surgeon.

“She could be stubborn,” Vieth said. This time it was stubborn in a good way and she said were going to beat this and were going to beat this together.”

Brian and Julie’s kids were a part of every step.

“We’ve always been open and honest with our kids,” Vieth said. “We didn’t want to sugar coat it. We told them that we were going to fight hard and we’ve got good doctors and were going to beat it.”

On top working and caring for their two children, as a caregiver, Bryan was an important part of the cancer care team.

“There was a lot to do between taking care of her and taking care of the family and trying to help with getting work done,” Vieth said.

Four years later, Julie has “no evidence of disease” but the Vieth’s are still fighting for a cure.

“I just decided this is what I want to do,” Vieth said. “This is my priority right now. This is my passion, to help with awareness and help find a cure.”

The Vieths are raising money for breast cancer research at the first Play for Pink Fundraising Golf Tournament, Friday