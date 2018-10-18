Divergent ideas as Holmes Beach nears mayoral election

HOLMES BEACH – Election Day could bring about a big change in the way Holmes Beach government is set up.

Not only will the city be electing a new mayor, but a charter review committee as well. The committee could recommend that a city– manager type government be created.

The candidates for mayor are Joshua Linney, a supporter of a city– manager government, and Judy Titsworth, who would rather have a strong– mayor form of government.

Titsworth is a lifelong resident of Holmes Beach and a third–generation member of the Holmes family. She is currently deputy mayor under Bob Johnson.

Linney is a Manatee High grad who served in the U.S. Army. He was formerly co–chair of the Holmes Beach Parks and Beautification Commission.