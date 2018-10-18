Charlotte County Airshow begins Friday

PUNTA GORDA – The Florida International Air Show begins Friday in Punta Gorda and runs all weekend. This year the event is paying tribute to Tuskegee Airmen.

The Airport terminal is named after the Baileys, an African–American family from Charlotte County who sent seven sons to the military to fight in three wars: World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Charles Bailey flew with the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, and was shot down twice in WWII.

The CAF Redtail Squadron, a nonprofit educational foundation, will present a free exhibit that includes a motivational film about the Tuskegee Airmen. The exhibit will be open this weekend at the air show, and also from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall.