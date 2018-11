Their last two shows tackled Peter Pan and Hamilton, but this year's show goes for a darker theme that'll turn the field upside down.

BRADENTON – Ryan Mullins, band captain for the Southeast Marching Noles, says the band is far better at dark shows.

“Minor chords? Those sound awesome. We love playing them,” Mullins says.

