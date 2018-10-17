Red tide, one year later

SARASOTA-

Twelve months and counting, the ongoing toxic algae bloom was first reported in October of last year. Scientists hoped Hurricane Michael would churn up the water and break apart red tide.

“It can mix it up, disburse it,” said MOTE Marine Laboratory, Senior Scientist, Dr. Richard Pierce “The off shore winds did disburse the cells somewhat off shore.”

Pierce says although hurricane winds can break apart the toxic bloom, but rain run-off send nutrients into coastal waters.

“Even though it could blow the red tide offshore, once it comes back, it could start up again with the nutrients available,” said Pierce.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, blooms usually start in late summer or early fall. Pierce says there no way of knowing whether this current bloom will continue.

“At this point, it’s just a wait and see,” said Pierce. “What happens next? Does it come back on shore? Does it increase or has it been disbursed enough so that it’s not going to continue to increase.”

Pierce says red tide is off shore, patchy and showing moderate to low concentrations, but a shift of wind could change that.

“If we get prevailing on-shore winds, we will probably feel the effects again, but for now, things are going quite well,” said Pierce.

MOTE is working with The Florida Department of Health to monitor and sample the air for red tide toxins.

“The Department of Health wanted to know how far inland the toxins are going, and in what concentration they might be affecting people,” said Pierce.

MOTE is only sampling Sarasota County but will work with the Department of Health to decide when and where testing needs to be done.