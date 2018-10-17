Photo shoots to promote pet adoption

SARASOTA COUNTY – Some dogs at the Humane Society of Sarasota County Wednesday are getting a professional photo-shoot.

Chelsea is one of several shelter dogs posing as pet photographer Adam Goldberg shoots away.

The life size photos will be placed at Sunset Cadillac of Sarasota to start as a way to promote pet adoption.

Goldberg says other local businesses will follow suit to help promote this.

He says people will be in for a surprise when they see these pet pictures at businesses.

“Placing shelter pet cut outs at businesses is really going to help because people don’t expect to see them and the pets are gonna wear a tag that says what the cut out represents which will allude to pet adoption.”

Goldberg says cats will also be in the photo-shoot and businesses can contact the Humane Society of Sarasota County to participate.