Patterson Foundation contributes $250k to literacy campaign

SARASOTA – The Patterson Foundation has contributed a quarter million dollars towards boosting literacy.

The Sarasota based philanthropic has just donated $250,000 to the Campaign for Grade Level Reading, a national organization focused on boosting literacy rates in in 44 states.

The campaign is enabling more communities across the country to get kids reading on grade level by the end of third grade.

Research shows that students not reading on grade level by the end of third grade are more likely to drop out of High School and struggle financially.

The foundation has now given more than $1.25 million to the campaign since 2013.