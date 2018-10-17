Mega Jackpot grows to $896 million

SARASOTA – The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a staggering $868 million for Friday night’s drawing

That’s a record for the game and the third largest in U.S. lottery history.

No ticket had all six winning numbers in last night’s drawing for what was a $667 million top prize.

Those numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 with a Mega Ball of 9.

Nine Mega Millions tickets had the five white balls to win the second prize of $1 million.

The cash out option is usually favored by the big pot winners, and right now that’s about $494 million for Friday night.