Mega Jackpot grows to $896 million

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
17

SARASOTA – The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a staggering $868 million for Friday night’s drawing

That’s a record for the game and the third largest in U.S. lottery history.

No ticket had all six winning numbers in last night’s drawing for what was a $667 million top prize.

Those numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 with a Mega Ball of 9.

Nine Mega Millions tickets had the five white balls to win the second prize of $1 million.

The cash out option is usually favored by the big pot winners, and right now that’s about  $494 million for Friday night.

 

Previous articlePowerball overshadowed by ‘Mega’ mania
Next articlePatterson Foundation contributes $250k to literacy campaign
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here