Doctor wants to know why the Cyesis health clinic is closed

SARASOTA – Riverview High School’s teen parent program no longer has its own health clinic, and one local doctor wants to know why.

The concerns were brought to the school board by Dr. Washington Hill, along with the 40 Carrots family center, after Dr. Hill realized the district quietly closed the clinic.

Cyesis, a school for pregnant teens and mothers, had its own health clinic with a nurse which allowed students to receive pregnancy tests, have prenatal screenings as well as postpartum checks.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Hill was told a policy prohibited the district from operating a clinic at Cyesis, but that is the reason it had been opened in the first place.

School Superintendent Todd Bowden said he would discuss the matter with the Health Department to see if it has an interest in running a clinic there.