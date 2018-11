SARASOTA – Sarasota Deputies got a call just after 5:30 pm Wednesday evening of a three car collision.

Two emergency units responded to the scene in the 1800 block of South Tamiami trail in Venice.

Witnesses say a car heading southbound stopped suddenly causing the car behind to collide into the bumper, that car then hit the car in front.

Crew took more than a hour to clear the scene.

one woman was taken to the hospital but her condition is unknown.