SARASOTA – Cardinal Mooney shot a 284, and registered their first district title since the 2008-09 season. The Cougars were led by Noah Kumar and Jake Nash, both of whom broke 70 on the scorecard.

The two-time defending Class 1A- District 16 champions, Saint Stephen’s carded a 302, finishing second, with Out-of-Door Academy placing third. The regional round of the playoffs get under way Monday, October 22nd at Laurel Oak Country Club.