SARASOTA – Dan Starostecki is a senior account executive at Sarasota Magazine, who says he was kind of roped into dancing in this year’s CANDance by CAN Community Health staff.

He’s practicing at Ballroom City with Sonia Ragan, who he says has been a wonderful coach and patient with him, as he says he doesn’t have too much dance experience.

Starostecki says he’s getting a lot of support from Sarasota Magazine in his fundraising efforts, and he’s looking forward to Saturday night.