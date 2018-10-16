Venice rolls in district semifinal

VENICE – Jumping out to a 20-8 lead in the first set, the Venice Indians rolled in their home district semifinal match against the Braden River Pirates in straight sets. Venice Junior Gabbie Atwell, was bringing the thunder from the outside collecting a handful of kills, while creating distance from the Pirates.

Win number 21 in the books for Venice, as the Indians are now just a win away from a District 8A-11 title. Lakewood Ranch travels to the Tepee, for a Thursday 7pm showdown for the District.