Suncoast attorneys argue against baseball tickets punishment

PALMETTO – Two Suncoast attorneys are asking for leniency for giving baseball tickets to a former judge.

Lawyers for the attorneys Melton Little and Scott Kallins have filed a brief with the Florida Supreme Court arguing that their clients should not be reprimanded for giving baseball tickets to a judge presiding over one of their cases.

They also state that a judge who recommended their discipline erred because their clients did not commit any act that was unlawful.

Little and Kallins gave Tampa Bay Rays tickets to Circuit Court Judge John Lakin in 2015 while Lakin presided over their client’s case against Walmart. Lakin overturned a jury’s verdict in favor of Walmart. The judge eventually resigned.

The Florida Bar contends that Kallins and Little be suspended from practicing law for two years.