Shapiro fundraising increasing for political race

SIESTA KEY – In this “David vs Goliath” political race, Siesta Key Democrat David Shapiro has now raised more than $2 million, and is going toe-to-toe with Goliath in his race against U.S. Rep Vern Buchanan.

Shapiro raised another $874,000 in the third quarter and put in $150,000 of his own money, bringing his total third–quarter total to just over $1 million, according to the Herald Tribune

Buchanan’s campaign announced earlier this month that the candidate raised more than $500,000 in the quarter. Buchanan is one of the richest members of Congress.

The District 16 congressional contest is considered one of the most competitive House races in the country, but Buchanan has been leading in polls.