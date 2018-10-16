Panama City neighbors band together after Hurricane Michael

BAY COUNTY-Less than one week after Hurricane Michael trudged through the Florida, residents in one neighborhood opened their doors to an altered community in more ways than one.

“No one down here has seen anything like that before, no one,” said resident, Bill Sligh.

From downpour to devastation; one St. Andrews Bay block was turned upsidown overnight. It was why Sligh and his roommate Ethan Ming evacuated their home and their lives as they knew it.

“There’s a giant limb inside the living room. The only thing that’s holding it up right now is the door frame. We’ve watched the crack in the wall go from the living room to the entire circumference of the house,” Ming said.

Ming said the neighborhood was like a warzone, with looters entering their neighborhood at night.

He said, “It was the night before last, I heard 8 or 9 gunshots. And those people they’re not shooting first to warn, they’re just yelling.”

Their neighbor set up a sign on both ends of the street.

“Everyone on this street is our family, we stick up for each other, we look out for each other and if someone’s out of food or water, we go out and give it to them,” Sligh said.

Just a few streets away, some are dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Michael all by themselves; Bill Turner said he has turned his cheek to death twice.

Turner is a Korean War veteran and survivor of Hurricane Michael.

“I didn’t know where to go,” he said.

Turner found a silver lining in a yard covered in rubble.

“I’m meeting people I should have met a long time ago and they’re fantastic, they’re wonderful. They come here and give me all kinds of things…water and so on,” he said.

The neighborhood is keeping their heads high, ready for recovery.

“Yeah, tired of feeling sorry for ourselves. It’s time to get back up,” Sligh said.