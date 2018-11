SARASOTA – The G.WIZ building will indeed be demolished to make way for The Bay project.

Despite Vice Mayor Jane Ahearn– Koch’s best efforts, the Sarasota City Commission voted to tear down the former museum. The commission will designate up to $200,000 to demolish the structure that was originally built in 1976.

The building originally served as the Selby Library and became the G.WIZ museum in 2000. It has been vacant for six years and costs the city nearly $44,000 a year in maintenance.