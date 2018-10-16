Gov. Scott to stop campaigning for focus on storm damage

Don Brennan
TALLAHASSEE – By saying he will no longer campaign for his U.S. Senate seat to help those affected by Hurricane Michael, Governor Rick Scott is actually campaigning.

Gov. Scott said Monday that he is too busy tending to Hurricane Michael recovery to campaign for that senate seat against the current senator, Bill Nelson. He will now be handing over the reins of his campaign to his wife Ann.

Scott took President Donald Trump on a tour Monday of the Panhandle devastated by the hurricane, and he joined Nelson in postponing a CNN debate set for Tuesday night. The debate has not yet been re-scheduled.

Nelson, too, has been visiting emergency operations centers and checking on relief efforts.

The senate race is too close to call at this point.

