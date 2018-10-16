Faces of Breast Cancer: Creating comfort and confidence

SARASOTA- “I am one of the faces of cancer. I’m Marcia Freeman and I am a breast cancer survivor.”

Stitch after stitch, Marcia Freeman quickly loops the yarn around the needle. Freeman learned to knit scarves and socks for soldiers who were fighting in World War 2. Now a veteran knitter, Freeman uses her skill to knit soft, lightweight breast prosthetics for women who have had lumpectomies or mastectomies.

“It’s nice to know that you’re helping people who went through the same thing you did,” said Freeman. “The thing that is startling is how many people need them. I mean, it’s sad.”

Freeman is a part of Knocker Knitters, a group of woman who fit and knit free prosthetics.

“Every time we fit someone, they always want to pay something,” said Freeman. “We say no, no, just a hug.”

After undergoing a mastectomy, Freeman realized the available prosthetics were heavy, hot and uncomfortable.

“When you first come out of a mastectomy, you have staples in your chest and drainage tubes,” said Freeman. “Here you are with no breasts, and it’s very awkward to go out.”

She wants breast cancer survivors to feel the same comfort and confidence she and hundreds of other woman feel while wearing the knitted prosthetics.

“They’re just so overwhelmed that they can suddenly feel good again about themselves and how they look in clothes.”

Freeman said part of her own recovery was getting good support.

“You just know that life is not going to be the same but you just don’t give up.”

Each prosthetic is sized and designed individually. Freeman says she wastes no time, and takes her yarn and needles with her wherever she goes.

“As I sit and knit, I think about how this is going to feel on somebody.”